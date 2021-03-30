Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.53. 13,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,764. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.23. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.43 and a 12-month high of $94.43.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

