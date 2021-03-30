Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Pacific Center for Financial Services

Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Pacific Center for Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Red Wave Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,668,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period.

VO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.82. The company had a trading volume of 35,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,069. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.11 and a fifty-two week high of $226.33.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

