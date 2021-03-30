Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. South State CORP. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $362.41. The stock had a trading volume of 251,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,024,902. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $358.19 and its 200 day moving average is $336.19. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $224.13 and a twelve month high of $366.05.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.