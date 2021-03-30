Vanilla Network Reaches Market Cap of $20.35 Million (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded up 34.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 30th. During the last week, Vanilla Network has traded up 1,072.4% against the US dollar. One Vanilla Network token can currently be purchased for about $28.61 or 0.00048364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $20.35 million and $1.01 million worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00057728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00007081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.60 or 0.00215666 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $527.31 or 0.00891264 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00050444 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00076445 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00029645 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 856,163 tokens and its circulating supply is 711,302 tokens. The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network. The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1.

Vanilla Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

