Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 50.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,742 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 47,375 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 168,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 15,362 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 118,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 23,428 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

VREX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

NASDAQ VREX opened at $20.54 on Tuesday. Varex Imaging Co. has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $26.66. The company has a market capitalization of $805.17 million, a P/E ratio of -36.04, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.97 million. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. On average, research analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Varex Imaging news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $101,866.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,025.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.