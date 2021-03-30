Various Eateries (LON:VARE) Trading Up 5.1%

Various Eateries PLC (LON:VARE) was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 94 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 93 ($1.22). Approximately 181,487 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 214,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.50 ($1.16).

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £82.78 million and a PE ratio of -0.80.

About Various Eateries (LON:VARE)

Various Eateries PLC owns, develops, and operates restaurant sites in the United Kingdom. It operates two major brands across ten locations, which include Coppa Club, a multi-use, all-day concept that combines restaurant, terrace, cafÃ©, lounge, bar, and workspaces; and Tavolino, a restaurant for Italian food.

