Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Short Interest Down 33.8% in March

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a decline of 33.8% from the February 28th total of 3,280,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of VBLT opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. Vascular Biogenics has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.17. The stock has a market cap of $92.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 2,692.41% and a negative return on equity of 61.77%. Equities analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

VBLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Vascular Biogenics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.85.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VBLT. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 184.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 35,766 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

