Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ PCVX opened at $22.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.17. Vaxcyte has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $58.47.

In other Vaxcyte news, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $113,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,158 shares in the company, valued at $147,053.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Sauer sold 2,500 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $65,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 517,151 shares of company stock valued at $13,632,764.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains causing significant invasive pneumococcal disease and antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate for protection against subtypes of Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting porphyromonas gingivalis.

