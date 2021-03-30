Veil (VEIL) Price Tops $0.0198

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 30th. One Veil coin can currently be bought for $0.0198 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Veil has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and $727.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Veil has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,053.58 or 0.99959604 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00034037 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00011337 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.07 or 0.00301410 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.13 or 0.00367534 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $413.84 or 0.00700500 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.45 or 0.00115865 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001973 BTC.

About Veil

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

