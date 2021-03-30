Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st.

Ventas has decreased its dividend by 31.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ventas has a dividend payout ratio of 782.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Ventas to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.1%.

Ventas stock opened at $54.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Ventas has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $58.10.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VTR shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.21.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $295,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,207,348. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $850,475.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 735,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,610,685.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,817 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

