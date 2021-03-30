Verb Technology (VERB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 31st. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ VERB opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. Verb Technology has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $3.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $76.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Verb Technology in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Verb Technology from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

About Verb Technology

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers verb Customer Relationship Management (CRM) application; verbLEARN, a Learning Management System application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a Live Broadcast Video Webinar application.

