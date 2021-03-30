Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,640 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Veritone were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VERI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Veritone by 538.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 13.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritone alerts:

In related news, Director G Louis Graziadio III sold 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $35,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,901.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

VERI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities raised their price target on Veritone from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Veritone in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Veritone from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERI opened at $21.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $694.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 3.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.76. Veritone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $50.34.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. Veritone had a negative net margin of 94.44% and a negative return on equity of 122.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.