VersaBank to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:VB)

VersaBank (TSE:VB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st.

TSE:VB opened at C$15.08 on Tuesday. VersaBank has a twelve month low of C$4.83 and a twelve month high of C$17.64. The company has a market cap of C$318.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.71.

VersaBank Company Profile

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance; and commercial lending services, including short-term construction financing, long-term financing, and loan refinance and lease buy out to real estate developers and condominium corporations in selective niche markets.

