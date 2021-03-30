Vertical Research Initiates Coverage on Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN)

Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set an in-line rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a $43.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.84.

NASDAQ WERN opened at $47.03 on Friday. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $32.93 and a twelve month high of $47.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.06.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $620.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

In other Werner Enterprises news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $288,880.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 36.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 980.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 54,745 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $33,871,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,150,000 after acquiring an additional 55,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $365,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

