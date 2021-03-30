Video Display Co. (OTCMKTS:VIDE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Video Display Co. (OTCMKTS:VIDE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VIDE opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average of $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.15. Video Display has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10.

Video Display (OTCMKTS:VIDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter. Video Display had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 45.99%.

About Video Display

Video Display Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, distributes, and installs display products and systems, and components for government, military, aerospace, medical, industrial, and commercial organizations worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Simulation and Training Products, Cyber Secure Products, Data Display CRTs, and Other Computer Products.

