View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of View (NASDAQ:VIEW) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

VIEW opened at $7.91 on Monday. View has a 52-week low of $7.13 and a 52-week high of $13.31.

Get View alerts:

About View

View, Inc designs and manufactures glass systems for workplace, healthcare, education, and hospitality projects. It markets its products through direct sales and representatives in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Soladigm, Inc and changed its name to View, Inc in November 2012.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for View Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for View and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.