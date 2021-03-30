VIG Trading 4.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 30th. Over the last seven days, VIG has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. VIG has a total market cap of $2.75 million and approximately $12,826.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIG token can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VIG alerts:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,069.55 or 0.06889595 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001496 BTC.

VIG Token Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 837,133,864 tokens. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai.

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.