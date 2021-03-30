Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $19.00. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on VINP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Get Vinci Partners Investments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VINP opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.19. Vinci Partners Investments has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $19.46.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.36 million.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions. It also offers financial and strategic advisory services to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Partners Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci Partners Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.