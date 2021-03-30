Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.38.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 177.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. 33.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VNOM traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $14.50. 721,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average is $12.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Viper Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $18.49.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $76.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.51 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 60.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 430.77%.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

