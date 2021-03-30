Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Virco Mfg. stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.83 million, a PE ratio of -44.71 and a beta of 1.28. Virco Mfg. has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $4.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIRC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 196,086.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 100,004 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Virco Mfg. in the third quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,001,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

