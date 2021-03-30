Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 7,100 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 106.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 459,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,922,000 after acquiring an additional 114,157 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the fourth quarter valued at $319,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the fourth quarter valued at $2,274,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 121,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after acquiring an additional 69,087 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MIME. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Colliers Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.11.

In related news, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $200,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,908.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $772,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 163,500 shares of company stock worth $7,228,075. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MIME opened at $39.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.91 and its 200-day moving average is $45.58. Mimecast Limited has a 12-month low of $30.28 and a 12-month high of $59.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

