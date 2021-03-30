Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $823,000 Stake in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KOD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter worth $73,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 205.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the third quarter worth $204,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the third quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KOD shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital cut Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kodiak Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.83.

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $913,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,793 shares in the company, valued at $9,177,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KOD opened at $112.74 on Tuesday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.08 and a 52-week high of $171.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -48.59 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.26.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.17). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Kodiak Sciences Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

