Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $841,000 Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 75.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 925.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 361.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starwood Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

NYSE STWD opened at $24.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.80. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $25.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

