Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New Investment in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. LNZ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth $10,764,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth $369,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Flex by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 14,425 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 24,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $472,899.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Francois Barbier sold 14,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $289,577.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 302,881 shares of company stock worth $5,213,219. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FLEX shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

FLEX stock opened at $17.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.21.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Flex’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

