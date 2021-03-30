Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 18,100 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDN. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,413,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,902,534 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,864,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885,873 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,668,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,706,000 after acquiring an additional 994,184 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 475.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 803,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,569,000 after acquiring an additional 663,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,159,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,986,000 after acquiring an additional 206,392 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BDN shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.31.

BDN opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average of $11.32. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $14.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 54.61%. The firm had revenue of $126.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Brandywine Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

