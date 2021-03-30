Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 27,900 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Harsco were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Harsco in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Harsco by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Harsco in the 4th quarter worth $184,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Harsco in the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $257,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harsco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

Shares of Harsco stock opened at $16.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average of $16.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.96, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. Harsco Co. has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $22.18.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Harsco had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $508.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Harsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harsco Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

