VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Short Interest Down 45.0% in March

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 45.0% from the February 28th total of 11,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:VTSI opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.88 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.20. VirTra has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $6.09.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VirTra stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.28% of VirTra at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About VirTra

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and civilian worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

