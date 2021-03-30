VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VirTra had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%.

VTSI opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.73. VirTra has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.13 million, a PE ratio of -238.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average is $4.20.

Get VirTra alerts:

VirTra Company Profile

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and civilian worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for VirTra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirTra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.