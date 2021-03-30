Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, an increase of 191.2% from the February 28th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 748,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.84. 4,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,990. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $5.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%. This is an increase from Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCZ. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 168,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 376,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 175,456 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,097,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 164,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,311,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 185,886 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

