Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 40,600 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.7% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $125,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,947 shares of company stock valued at $29,322,127 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $212.02. The stock had a trading volume of 99,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,265,382. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $413.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $150.60 and a one year high of $228.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.64.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.36.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

