Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 68,085 SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 68,085 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $26,405,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SVB Financial Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.59, for a total transaction of $1,489,281.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,591 shares in the company, valued at $11,596,869.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.85, for a total value of $5,554,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,580 shares of company stock worth $22,350,987. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB traded up $13.50 on Tuesday, hitting $482.89. 6,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,281. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $136.63 and a 12 month high of $577.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $519.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $388.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.40 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. Equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SIVB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.69.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

