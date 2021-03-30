Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $20.70 Million Stock Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 183.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,563 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Quidel were worth $20,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Quidel during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Quidel during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quidel during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Quidel alerts:

In other news, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total transaction of $1,006,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Werner Kroll sold 5,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $917,709.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,790,699.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,022,536 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

QDEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Quidel from $245.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.00.

QDEL stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,004. Quidel Co. has a one year low of $86.30 and a one year high of $306.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%. The business had revenue of $809.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.41 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.