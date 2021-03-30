Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $28.16 Million in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 108,462 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,159,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,702,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,609 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in FedEx by 8,151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 815,578 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $205,135,000 after purchasing an additional 825,708 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in FedEx by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,629,323,000 after purchasing an additional 435,381 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth about $96,645,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,421,090,000 after buying an additional 303,415 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cowen increased their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.27.

Shares of FDX traded up $5.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $284.40. 31,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644,290. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $103.40 and a 52-week high of $305.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.80. The firm has a market cap of $75.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Recommended Story: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.