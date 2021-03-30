Voloridge Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 8,281.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,840,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,818,703 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.34% of AGNC Investment worth $28,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGNC. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,460,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,022,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342,977 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,666,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,277,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,841,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

In other AGNC Investment news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $85,033.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,712.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGNC stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.74. The stock had a trading volume of 87,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,109,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of -32.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.32. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.09.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AGNC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.34.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

