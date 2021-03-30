Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 245,205 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 592,398 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 245,205 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $30,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 245.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 221.6% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,660,283. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.89 and a 200 day moving average of $48.82. The company has a market capitalization of $99.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UBER. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Argus upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.28.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $5,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,044,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,908,437.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,360,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,239,451 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

