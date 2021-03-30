Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 78,410 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 78,410 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.76% of Brinker International worth $19,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,522,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth about $35,497,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth about $4,214,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steve Provost sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $619,200.00. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 174,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total value of $11,974,452.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,258 shares in the company, valued at $29,348,352.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,870 shares of company stock worth $12,835,463 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.24.

NYSE:EAT traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.06. 4,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,779. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.45. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $78.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $760.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

