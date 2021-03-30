Voloridge Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 86.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,211 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $24,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $4,305,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 176.8% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. First Growth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $419,000. TenCore Partners LP increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. TenCore Partners LP now owns 14,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $2,243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bradesco Corretora downgraded MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,655.17.

NASDAQ MELI traded up $15.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,418.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $70.75 billion, a PE ratio of -8,770.83 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,645.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,509.58. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $435.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.11) EPS. Analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

