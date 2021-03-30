Vy Global Growth’s (OTCMKTS:VYGGU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Vy Global Growth’s (OTCMKTS:VYGGU) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, March 31st. Vy Global Growth had issued 50,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 2nd. The total size of the offering was $500,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

OTCMKTS:VYGGU opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.72.

About Vy Global Growth

There is no company description available for Vy Global Growth.

