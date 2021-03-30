Waifu Token Price Hits $0.0079 on Top Exchanges (WAIF)

Waifu Token (CURRENCY:WAIF) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Waifu Token has a market capitalization of $7.30 million and approximately $143,156.00 worth of Waifu Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Waifu Token has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. One Waifu Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00057423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.96 or 0.00249112 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $543.81 or 0.00921774 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00049895 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00075961 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00030973 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Waifu Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 919,043,334 tokens. The official website for Waifu Token is waifutoken.io.

