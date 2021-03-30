Walleye Capital LLC Acquires 6,178 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,444,000 after acquiring an additional 152,691 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $436,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,275,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,721,000 after acquiring an additional 48,005 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,348,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.44.

NYSE:FR opened at $46.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.90 and a 12-month high of $47.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.84.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. The firm had revenue of $112.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.47%.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $1,083,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 232,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,076,073.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

