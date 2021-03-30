Walleye Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VTAQU)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VTAQU) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,960,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,046,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,090,000.

VTAQU stock opened at $10.52 on Tuesday. Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $11.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.80.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Company Profile

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in hospitality, leisure, travel, and dining sectors. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

