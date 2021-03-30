Walleye Capital LLC Invests $1.36 Million in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:SNRHU)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:SNRHU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $772,000.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.61. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.16.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Profile

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp. I. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp.

