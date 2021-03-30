Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 111,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,795,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,051,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,068,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,034,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

NASDAQ MAAC opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10. Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.87.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Company Profile

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

