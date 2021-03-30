Walleye Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 5,986 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,986 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in The Boeing by 2,514.2% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 33,645 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 32,358 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 925.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 161,162 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,498,000 after purchasing an additional 145,444 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $275.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Nord/LB cut The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna upped their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.32.

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $250.52 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.89 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $146.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $231.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.33.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

