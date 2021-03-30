Walleye Capital LLC Takes $1.16 Million Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in ITT by 175.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in ITT by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ITT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ITT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.43.

NYSE:ITT opened at $89.60 on Tuesday. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $91.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.32.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $708.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.10%.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $265,209.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

