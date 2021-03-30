Walleye Trading LLC Buys New Shares in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRD. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,040,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,279,000 after buying an additional 126,930 shares during the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 4th quarter worth about $9,300,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,517,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,950,000 after buying an additional 430,617 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,100,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 667,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 532.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 902,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 759,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RRD opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $284.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.18. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $4.70.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 16.87% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. R. R. Donnelley & Sons’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries.

