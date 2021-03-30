Walleye Trading LLC Cuts Position in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Walleye Trading LLC cut its stake in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) by 59.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 76,822 shares during the quarter. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Geron were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GERN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Geron in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Geron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 171,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 58,406 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 650,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 274,947 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GERN opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.60 and a quick ratio of 9.60. Geron Co. has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $2.40.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 21,631.02% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Geron Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GERN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.71.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

