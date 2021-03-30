Walleye Trading LLC Lowers Stock Position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Walleye Trading LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) by 57.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,104 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 31,814 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,667,955 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after buying an additional 15,204 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 823,229 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 58,192 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,986,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 441,723 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 190,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,237 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter.

Get Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure alerts:

NYSE KMF opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average is $5.52. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $6.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Company Profile

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF).

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.