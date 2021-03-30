Walleye Trading LLC Purchases New Shares in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.91.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $197.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.78 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.88%.

In related news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,449,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

CADE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.14.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

