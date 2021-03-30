Walleye Trading LLC Sells 18,220 Shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Walleye Trading LLC decreased its position in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,220 shares during the quarter. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Senseonics were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Senseonics by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 18,703 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Senseonics by 8.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 623,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 47,972 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the fourth quarter worth $8,585,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the third quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SENS shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Senseonics from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research cut Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum cut Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.45.

Shares of SENS stock opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $5.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52. The stock has a market cap of $944.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.88.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

